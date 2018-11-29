Sonam Kapoor's Caption For This Pic Is Making The Internet ROFL

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Sanju (Courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor celebrated Throwback Thursday with yet another BTS picture of herself from the sets of PadMan. In the photo, Sonam, draped in a stunning gold saree, can be seen looking at something with longing eyes. Sharing the throwback memory on Instagram, Sonam captioned the photo: "Pav Bhaji on my mind!" Soon after Sonam shared the picture on her Instagram timeline, her Instafam flooded the comments section with hilarious remarks like: "Why Sonam why? I'm on diet," "Order from UBER Eats. There is a festival going on," And Misal Pav on my mind." Sonam Kapoor's photo has been liked by over 273,963 fans in less than five hours. Previously, Sonam had shared another photo of herself from the sets of PadMan, scouting the shelves of a departmental store to grab a quick snack between the shots. She had captioned the photo: "Shoots make me hungry."

Pav Bhaji on my mind! #TBH A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Nov 28, 2018 at 10:14pm PST

Shoots make me hungry. #ThrowbackThursday #BTSPadman A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Nov 21, 2018 at 11:43pm PST

PadMan, which released earlier this year, featured Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna, PadMan was based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine and also created awareness on menstruation in his village. The film was recently screened at the 31st edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Sonam Kapoor often delights her Instafam with throwback pictures on social media. Remember the picture shared by Sonam featuring Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra from the sets of 1989 film Parinda? "Such a light-hearted and lovely memory!" Sonam captioned the photo.

Earlier, Sonam also shared a monochrome photo featuring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher from a film's set and wrote: "Dad, look what I found! Do you guys remember this?" Responding to Sonam's tweet, Anil Kapoor wrote: "I don't remember exactly what we were discussing probably making post pack up plans? But this was while we were shooting in Nairobi, Kenya for Khel! Thank you for sharing this Sonam!"

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor, also featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Sikander Kher, Angad Bedi and her uncle Sanjay Kapoor. Sonam is also sharing screen space with her father Anil Kapoor for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.