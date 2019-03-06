Sonam Kapoor Wishes 'Baby Girl' Janhvi On Her Birthday With True Blue Blast From The Past Pic

Sonam Kapoor posted this picture to wish Janhvi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Happy, happy birthday baby Jannu," Sonam wrote "All my love, baby girl... Keep smiling," she added Janhvi is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter

On Janhvi Kapoor's 22nd birthday, her cousin Sonam Kapoor dug into the family photo archive to wish the actress. "Happy, happy birthday baby Jannu... All my love, baby girl... Keep smiling, your gorgeous smile..," Sonam captioned her post. The photo features Janhvi as a baby and she is cradled in Sonam's arms. The post has been liked by Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja and other celebs like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra and Malaika Arora, whom Arjun Kapoor is reportedly dating. Janhvi and her other cousin Rhea Kapoor share the same birthday month. Rhea turned 32 on Tuesday (March 5).

Here's what Sonam posted for Janhvi.

Actress Sara Ali Khan also wished Janhvi with a beautiful picture. "Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor. Have an amazing day and a wonderful year ahead," she wrote.

Janhvi is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Khushi is her younger sister.

Last year, the Kapoors were severely trolled for posting a picture from Janhvi's birthday, just 10 days after Sridevi died in February. The photo featured Janhvi and her other siblings - Sonam, Rhea, Khushi, Anshula, Shanaya and Jahaan.

Janhvi debuted in the film industry with 2018's Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Dhadak performed well at the box office. Now, Janhvi is filming a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena and she has also signed up for Karan Johar's Takht, which also stars actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.