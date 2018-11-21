Sonam Kapoor Reveals 5 New Things About Her You Probably Didn't Know

Sonam Kapoor's smile is infectious (courtesy sonamkapoor)

We know five new things about actress Sonam Kapoor today. Sonam Kapoor recently participated in the '5 things I love that aren't people' game and opened up about some of her favourite things on Twitter. For starters, Sonam loves to read while sipping a steaming cuppa of coffee: "A good cup of coffee and a great book," was her first point. Sonam is not an early bird, it seems: "Not setting an alarm for the next morning," she added. Who loves alarms anyway? Sonam Kapoor is a self-confessed fan of Instagram filters. She also cherishes: "The moment you finish a workout." Did you know Sonam Kapoor loves to eat Pav Bhaji? She just said she does.

Those who preceded Sonam Kapoor as part of the '5 things I love that aren't people' game franchise include actor Saqib Saleem, Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumra, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and then Koel Purie, who tagged Sonam in her tweet to pass the baton.

In turn, Sonam Kapoor has tagged her The Zoya Factor co-star south actor Dulquer Salmaan and her cousin Arjun Kapoor. "I nominate: Dulquer and Arjun," she wrote.

5 things I love that aren't people

1. A good cup of coffee and a great book

2. Not setting an alarm for the next morning

3. Instagram filters

4. The moment you finish a workout...

5. and eat Pav Bhaji

I nominate: @dulQuer@arjunk26https://t.co/VeothAsTIX — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) November 21, 2018

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently working on Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor and also Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which will mark her first project with Anil Kapoor.

Sonam and Anil Kapoor will bring their real-life fauther-daughter bon alive on screen. Sonam plays the protagonist in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel of the same name. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is set to release in February next year while The Zoya Factor will hit screens in April.