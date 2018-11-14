Children's Day 2018: Sonam Kapoor's Throwback Pic Comes With A Message

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights In the photo, Sonam poses with her hair styled in a ponytail Sonam's picture received over 1 lakh likes within an hour on Instagram Sonam also tweeted a special Children's Day post

We just can't seem to get enough of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram posts. Be it her her quirky style, great sense of humour or her treasure of throwback pictures and her latest post is not any different. On the occasion of Children's Day, the Neerja actress treated her Instafam to an adorable picture of herself from her childhood days. Dressed in a pink track suit, little Sonam can be seen happily posing for the camera. However, we can't decide if it was Sonam's priceless expression or the caption on her post that stole our hearts. Along with the picture, Sonam shared a message and wrote: "For every mother, father and friend out there; never let the children in your life stop dreaming. It's those dreams that will change the world of tomorrow. Happy Children's Day!" No points for guessing, Sonam's Instafam loved her post and the 1 lakh likes (within an hour) on the picture prove that.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

That's not it , Sonam also responded to Nobel Laureate Kailash Sathyarthi's post on Twitter and wrote: "I couldn't agree more Kailash! Let's take the pledge to make each and every child in this country, feel safe and free."

I couldn't agree more Kailash! Let's take the pledge to make each and every child in this country, feel safe and free. @k_satyarthihttps://t.co/DKPSQPb1RP — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) November 14, 2018

Sonam Kapoor often treats her Instafam to adorable throwback pictures. Earlier this month, Sonam shared a throwback picture, in which she could be seen sporting a fountain ponytail. She wrote: "Throwback to when a fountain ponytail was super on trend."

Remember the picture that she shared on her uncle Sanjay Kapoor's birthday, and also the one with her sister, for which she wrote: "We may look super innocent but I can tell we were up to something naughty in this photo."

How can we forget the throwback picture that she posted on Father's Day? Check it out here:

Happy Father's Day to my main man! To have you as a role model has been my greatest gift and I wish I had words to tell you how much I love you daddy. @AnilKapoor#JaaduKiJhappipic.twitter.com/OLKT35QPxn — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 17, 2018

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. Sonam has films such as Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, in the line-up.