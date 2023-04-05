Sonakshi Sinha's Rant Against Jubilee's Madan Kumar Prompts This Reply From Huma Qureshi

Still from a video shared by Sonakshi Sinha. (courtesy: )

Sonakshi Sinha's monologue on the fictional character Madan Kumar from the upcoming Amazon Prime web series Jubilee has prompted a hilarious reply from the actor's friend and DoubleXL co-star Huma Qureshi. On Wednesday, the Dabangg star uploaded a promotional video for the upcoming drama series whereby she was seen indulging in a monologue on how Madan Kumar, played by actor Aparshakti Khurana in the web series, had "replaced" her in a film with his girlfriend. In the video, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen behaving hysterically as she kicks the bark of a tree (all part of an act of course). However, what caught our attention was actress Huma Qureshi's comical reply to the video as she wrote, "Please have your medicines baby."

For the unversed, Jubilee is an upcoming series helmed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and it is set in the formative years of the Hindi film industry. The series stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidhant, Ram Kapoor and Prosenjit Chatterjee in pivotal roles. In the series, Aparshakti, who plays the role of Binod Das, an ordinary man, gets into a car accident with the original Madan Kumar (Nandish Sandhu) and takes his place and becomes a beloved film star.

Many from the film fraternity were part of the Jubilee promotions campaign. Joining the bandwagon were also Malaika Arora, director Anurag Kashyap and Aparshakti's brother Ayushmann Khurrana. Sharing a video on Instagram, Malaika Arora made it amply clear that Madan Kumar is "not the only star around". Sharing the video, Malaika wrote, "These lame attention-hogging shenanigans seriously need to be toned down ya Madan Kumar, you aren't that big a deal really, whatever!."

Anurag Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana were also not far behind in venting out their frustrations in their respective promotional videos. Sharing a video the Gangs of Wasseypur director wrote, "Galat panga le liya Madan Kumar!(You have picked up a fight with the wrong person Madan Kumar!) This ain't ending here… @motwayne call me back once you get a breather from your jubilee world.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann had a separate score to settle with Madan Kumar. To know more, check out his video.

The show is broken up into two halves, the first part from episodes one to five premieres on April 7, while the second half from episodes six to 10 will premiere on April 14 on Prime Video.