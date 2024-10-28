The Internet Thinks Sonakshi Sinha Is Pregnant. Courtesy: Her New Insta Post With Husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in June 2024 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends. As the actress posted pictures on Instagram of their looks from the Diwali bash last night, fans and internet users apparently spotted a baby bump on her, and from thereon started the speculations that the actress might be expecting her first child.

Sonakshi looked phenomenal in a red anarkali suit that featured exquisite mirror work, while Zaheer wore a blue kurta. The Heeramandi actress uploaded two posts with her husband, but the one that sparked the rumours also featured their adorable pet dog. She added the caption "Guess the pookie" along with the post, which further fuelled the conjecture.

As soon as the pictures were shared, the comments section was filled with fan reactions and congratulatory messages. "Congratulations on the pregnancy!," one fan wrote, while another wrote, "Congratss for having lil one soon." There were several other comments echoing the same emotions.

This is not the first time that there have been pregnancy rumours about Sonakshi and Zaheer. The couple was spotted visiting a hospital a few months ago, leaving fans wondering whether they were expecting. Sonakshi had cleared the rumours soon after during an interview. "The only change is ab hum hospital nahi ja sakte kyunki jaise hi aap niklo logon ko lagta hai aap pregnant ho (The only change is that now we cannot visit the hospital because the moment you step out, people feel you are pregnant.) That's the only difference," the actress mentioned.

But this time the couple has not commented on the rumours yet.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, which will also feature Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.