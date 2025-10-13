Sonakshi Sinha's LOL Take On Nepotism Debate With A "Golden Spoon" Twist. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha has taken a humorous approach to the long-standing Bollywood nepotism debate.

What's Happening

In a new video, Sonakshi is seen playfully acknowledging her film industry roots by appearing with a golden spoon in her mouth, a witty twist on the popular saying "born with a silver spoon."

The clip begins with a light-hearted ultrasound scene showing a baby Sonakshi holding a golden spoon.

It then moves through glimpses of her childhood - playing, hula-hooping, and posing - all while keeping the spoon in hand.

The film cuts to the present, where the Dabangg star confidently poses with the golden spoon as her signature accessory.

Referencing her well-known dialogue from Dabangg, she says, "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, pyaar se lagta hai," this time with the spoon in her mouth.

The video takes a comic turn when reporters question her about nepotism.

Sonakshi, still holding the spoon, simply shrugs as a voiceover says, "Sona ka sona toh by birth sorted hai," to which she replies with a smile, "Aap apna dekh lo?"

Background

Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and former actor Poonam Sinha.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Nikita Roy, which released on July 18.

Her next release, the Telugu action drama Jatadhara, co-starring Sudheer Babu and Divya Khossla and directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, is set to hit theatres on November 7.