Sonakshi Sinha Warns Brands Against Using Her Photos Without Consent: "Pull Down My Images Before I Start Calling You Out"

Sonakshi Sinha has sent a strong message to brands that have been misusing her pictures on their websites. Known for being vocal about issues that matter to her, the actress recently used her Instagram Stories to call out companies allegedly featuring her photos without permission.

What's Happening

Sonakshi, who often shops online, said she was shocked to come across her own pictures on multiple brand websites. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "As someone who shops online often, I couldn't help but notice my images popping up on several brand websites, without usage rights or even a courtesy request for permission. How is that acceptable?"

The actress went on to explain that while she and other artists usually tag and credit brands when wearing their outfits or jewellery, the same courtesy is not being extended the other way around. "That's stretching it a bit too far. Let's keep things ethical, shall we?" she added.

In a firm warning to the brands in question, Sonakshi urged them to immediately pull down her pictures from their platforms. "Basically what I'm saying is pull down my images before I start calling you out, or let me know where I can send my invoice... your call," she wrote.

Background

Sonakshi Sinha has never hesitated to speak her mind, whether it's about industry practices, body positivity, or social issues. This time, her note highlights the growing concern among celebrities about the unauthorised use of their images by brands for promotional purposes.

She isn't the first star to raise her voice on the matter. Previously, actors like Anushka Sharma and even Amitabh Bachchan have called out brands for using their likeness without consent.

