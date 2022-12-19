Anushka Sharma Slams Puma For Using Her Images Without Permission: ''Please Take It Down''

The actor asked Puma to take down her picture

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday took to her Instagram stories to slam sportswear brand Puma for using her images without her permission. In the picture, she is seen flaunting her toned abs in a neon yellow sports bra by Puma styled with a pair of cropped leggings.

In an Instagram story posted a few minutes back, the actor reposted the picture shared by the brand and wrote, ''Hey, @PumaIndia? I'm sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I am not your ambassador.''

The actress demanded the brand to take the post and wrote, "Please take it down," along with angry emojis to express her displeasure.

Her stern response comes after Puma India shared a picture of the actress on Instagram, with a caption that says, ''Hey #PropahLady, end the year in style with the PUMA End Of Season Sale! ​''

The actor first shared the image on her Instagram account on June 6, 2020, with a caption that reads, ''I told you I knew all the sunlight spots.''

In India, Puma's roster of ambassadors, includes Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Dutee Chand.

In the past, the Bollywood actress Anushka has slammed many publications for clicking pictures of her and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli without their consent.