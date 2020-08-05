Sonakshi Sinha's Friends Have A Field Day Over Her Curly Haired Selfie

Sonakshi Sinha shared this photo (courtesy aslisona)

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who often trends for her social media exchanges, found a spot on the trends' list for making way for her friends to have a ball on her latest post. The Khandaani Shafakhana actress Instagrammed a close-up selfie of hers, with the focus of her hair - she styled her hair in gorgeous curls and captioned her photo as "curly fries." LOL. Sonakshi's post, prompted a number of ROFL comments from her friends and colleagues such as Huma Qureshi's brother Saqib Saleem, Maniesh Paul and Gulshan Devaiah, with whom Sonakshi will co-star in upcoming web-series Fallen. Saqib thinks now that Sonakshi sports curly hair, she looks like his sister Huma, whose hair is naturally curly.

Here's how Sonakshi's friends had a field day over her curly haired selfie on Instagram:

Comments on Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post

Sonakshi Sinha is a fan of close-up shots when it comes to Instagram posts and often shares her look of the day with minimal captions.

Sonakshi Sinha, who regularly connects with her fans on social media, has devoted all her attention to Instagram after deactivating her Twitter account. Sonakshi, is often locked in hostile exchanges with trolls, made her exit from Twitter in June, saying: "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity." Sonakshi recently launched a new initiative - an interview format show titled Ab Bas - "to put a full stop to cyber bullying and trolling."

Sonakshi Sinha is best known for starring in films such as the Dabangg series, Action Jackson, R... Rajkumar, Kalank, Lootera, Mission Mangal and Khandaani Shafakhana. Her upcoming movies include Laal Kaptaan, Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride of India.