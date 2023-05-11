Sonakshi Sinha's Dinner Date With Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal And Friends

Sonakshi Sinha photographed with Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha had a super busy Wednesday night. She hosted the screening of her upcoming series Dahaad (slated to release on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on May 12) last night, which was attended by her industry friends. Other than that, she also went out for a dinner date with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal and her friends Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma, and actor Varun Sharma. Sonakshi Sinha and Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal are rumoured to be dating since 2020. They co-starred in the film Double XL. They also featured together in a music video titled Jodi Blockbuster last year.

Sonakshi Sinha happily posed for the paparazzi last night. Zaheer Iqbal was also spotted there.

Zaheer Iqbal pictured in the city

Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan Sharma pictured together last night.

Sonakshi Sinha's Khandani Shafakhana co-star Varun Sharma was also pictured.

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan.

The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Mission Mangal, among others. She was last seen in Double XL with Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi. She will next be seen in the film Kakuda.