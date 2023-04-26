Dahaad Teaser: Cop Sonakshi Sinha Is A Woman On A Mission

Sonakshi in a still from Dahaad teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser of Dahaad released on Wednesday morning and it is gripping in every way. The teaser begins with a voiceover that says, "An investigation is on, in which not just one, but many innocent girls have lost their lives." It is then revealed that that the search for one missing girl leads to a discovery of 27 dead bodies. There are no complains registered and no witnesses as proof, which makes the case anything but easy. Cop Sonakshi Sinha is a woman rising against all the crimes. We also get a blink-and-miss appearance of Vijay Varma, who presumably stars as the antagonist. The trailer will be out on May 3.

Check out the teaser of Dahaad here:

Sonakshi Sinha, sharing the teaser of the series on social media, wrote in the caption: "She's ready to fight for what's right... are you? Dahaad on Prime, trailer out on May 3."

At the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, the web-series Dahaad opened to a "thunderous response." The series' lead actors Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma shared pictures from their red carpet moments from the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year. "Berlinale. What an experience and so many firsts... My first time working with this incredible bunch of people, my first time at a film festival and of course my first series. What an overwhelming response after the screening! I am so grateful this happened... Thank you Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar for trusting me with Anjali Bhaati - she's my favvvvv," Sonakshi Sinha wrote.

Dahaad is a crime-thriller that showcases the story of a fearless cop named Anjali Bhaati played by Sonakshi Sinha. Other than Vijay Varma, the show also features Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The series, produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, has been directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.