Dahaad Trailer: It's Sonakshi Sinha Vs Vijay Varma

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma in Dahaad. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha's web series Dahaad came roaring on Wednesday. The trailer showcases the story of a fierce police officer (played by Sonakshi Sinha), who is unstoppable as she sets out on a mission to find 27 missing girls. The journey of finding the culprit is anything but easy as there are many suspects and zero leads. 27 missing girls and some "mysterious suicides" later, Sonakshi Sinha begins to investigate and according to her, the biggest suspect if Vijay Varma, who, on paper appears to be good - a college professor and a family man. But she is convinced that there is more to him than what he presents to the world. The chase is on.

The film's lead actor Sonakshi Sinha shared the trailer and she wrote in her Instagram caption, "She'll uncover the truth... no matter what it takes. Dahaad on Prime. New series and my digital debut out on May 12 only on Prime Video India. Trailer out now - dekho aur batao kaisa laga (watch and tell what did you think)." Vijay Varma, sharing the trailer on social media, tweaked the caption and wrote, "Perfect man or a perfect mask? Find out for yourself."

Dahaad is a crime-thriller that showcases the story of a fearless cop named Anjali Bhaati played by Sonakshi Sinha (who makes her web debut). Other than Sonakshi and Vijay Varma, the show also features Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The series, produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, has been directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

Dahaad is slated to release on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on May 12. The series was also screened at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year.