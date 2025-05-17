Sonakshi Sinha And Gulshan Devaiah Has This To Say About <i>Dahaad</i> Getting Renewed For Season 2

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dahaad, a police procedural led by Sonakshi Sinha, received acclaim. The series has been renewed for a second season, much to fans' delight. Production on Dahaad 2 is underway, with a script currently in progress.

The police procedural crime thriller Dahaad led by Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, and Sohum Shah received positive reviews from critics and viewers. It was created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

To the delight of the fans, the show has been renewed for a second season, and Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah took to social media to announce the happy news.

A source had told The Hollywood Reporter, "Dahaad 2 is on, and the team is working on the script. Prime Video is aiming to mount the show on a big scale, as the first season did extremely well, garnering immense praise. The work is underway, and the team will figure out a shooting timeline soon."

Sonakshi Sinha shared the news on her Instagram story, and captioned it, "Finally!!! Can't wait to get back in that uniform."

Instagram/Sonakshi Sinha

Gulshan Devaiah also expressed his joy, as he put up an Instagram story, "Now... where did I keep that uniform..."

Instagram/Gulshan Devaiah

Dahaad was also the first Indian show to have its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. It was released on Amazon Prime on May 12, 2023. It has been directed by Reema and Ruchika Oberoi.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She is gearing up for her Telugu debut Jatadhara.

Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, and Adil Hussain.

