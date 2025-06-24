Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal And BFF Huma Qureshi Burn The Dance Floor. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal rang in their first wedding anniversary on June 23. The couple hosted an intimate party with their close friends in attendance. Huma Qureshi, who's a close friend of both Sonakshi and Zaheer, joined the duo on the dance floor and the rest was, viral.

What's Happening

Sonakshi's upcoming release Nikita Roy will hit the theatres on June 27, while Huma Qureshi's upcoming film Maalik will release in theatres in July.

In a viral video, Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi and Huma Qureshi are seen having a blast on the dance floor.

They are seen dancing to the song Dil Thaam Ke, picturised on Huma from the Rajkummar Rao film Maalik.

The video went viral already. Zaheer Iqbal shared the dance video on his Instagram. The caption read, "Khoob jamega rang jab naachenge teen yaar ... NIKITA ROY, MALLIKA aur MAIN."

Tagging Rajkummar Rao, Zaheer wrote, "Maalik ke saath performance pending hai."

Sonakshi-Zaheer's Love Story

Marking her special day, Sonakshi shared loved-up pictures with Zaheer Iqbal from a dinner date. In the pictures, the couple are seen sharing goofy moments.

The caption read, "Happy Anniversary husband of 1 year, and boyfriend of 8 - ILYSM i could burst."

Sonakshi and Zaheer first met in 2013 at a party hosted by Salman Khan. They, reportedly, dated for eight years before getting married. On June 23, last year, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi's Mumbai home.

In A Nutshell

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's anniversary celebrations were lit up by BFF Huma Qureshi's dance moves. Sonakshi, Zaheer and Huma had worked in the film Double XL. During the shoot of the film, they became close friends.