Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal And BFF Huma Qureshi Burn The Dance Floor. Watch

Sonakshi, Zaheer and Huma had worked in the film Double XL

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal And BFF Huma Qureshi Burn The Dance Floor. Watch
Sonakshi, Zaheer and Huma on the dance floor
New Delhi:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal rang in their first wedding anniversary on June 23. The couple hosted an intimate party with their close friends in attendance. Huma Qureshi, who's a close friend of both Sonakshi and Zaheer, joined the duo on the dance floor and the rest was, viral. 

What's Happening 

  • Sonakshi's upcoming release Nikita Roy will hit the theatres on June 27, while Huma Qureshi's upcoming film Maalik will release in theatres in July.
  • In a viral video, Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi and Huma Qureshi are seen having a blast on the dance floor.
  • They are seen dancing to the song Dil Thaam Ke, picturised on Huma from the Rajkummar Rao film Maalik. 
  • The video went viral already. Zaheer Iqbal shared the dance video on his Instagram. The caption read, "Khoob jamega rang jab naachenge teen yaar ... NIKITA ROY, MALLIKA aur MAIN."
  • Tagging Rajkummar Rao, Zaheer wrote, "Maalik ke saath performance pending hai."

Sonakshi-Zaheer's Love Story 

Marking her special day, Sonakshi shared loved-up pictures with Zaheer Iqbal from a dinner date. In the pictures, the couple are seen sharing goofy moments. 

The caption read, "Happy Anniversary husband of 1 year, and boyfriend of 8 - ILYSM i could burst."

Sonakshi and Zaheer first met in 2013 at a party hosted by Salman Khan. They, reportedly, dated for eight years before getting married. On June 23, last year, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi's Mumbai home.

In A Nutshell

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's anniversary celebrations were lit up by BFF Huma Qureshi's dance moves. Sonakshi, Zaheer and Huma had worked in the film Double XL. During the shoot of the film, they became close friends. 

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com