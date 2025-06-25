"Can't Imagine <i>Hera Pheri 3</i> Without Paresh Rawal," Says Sonakshi Sinha

Paresh Rawal was an integral part of the Hera Pheri franchise. His exit from the upcoming third part came as a shock to fans. Sonakshi Sinha also feels the same. The actress has admitted that she couldn't “imagine” Hera Pheri without the film veteran in it.

Sonakshi Sinha, in a conversation with IANS, revealed, “I can't imagine Hera Pheri 3 without Paresh Rawal. The actress added that his presence was crucial to preserving the charm of the hit comedy franchise.

Sonakshi, who will next be seen in the supernatural thriller Nikita Roy, shared her “fantastic” experience of working with Paresh Rawal in the film.

She said, “I think it was such an honor for me to share screen space with an actor of his calibre. And, you know, in terms of his body of work and how amazing he is, it was an amazing experience for me."

Nikita Roy's director Kussh S Sinha, who also happens to be Sonakshi Sinha's brother, had only nice things to say about Paresh Rawal.

Kussh, in a conversation with ETimes, shared, “I feel extremely fortunate that we just had to have two meetings with him and he was on board. That gave me confidence when he came on board.”

The director added, “He is spoilt for choice. Because Paresh ji is such a capable actor, any director would want to work with him. 99 percent of the industry would want to work with Paresh Rawal ji."

According to reports, Paresh Rawal stepped down from Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences and monetary issues. Later in May, he refuted the rumours by uploading a post on X.

Paresh Rawal wrote, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr Priyadarshan, the film director."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy also features Arjun Rampal in a crucial role. The film is slated for a theatrical premiere on June 27.