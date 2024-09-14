Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha On Parents' Reaction To Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal: "My Mom Herself Had Love Marriage"

The Dabangg star also shared her mother Poonam Sinha's reaction

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sonakshi Sinha On Parents' Reaction To Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal: "My Mom Herself Had Love Marriage"
Image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Sonakshi Sinha got married earlier this year to her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Now, in a recent interview with Zoom, Sonakshi opened up about her family's reaction to her decision to marry Zaheer. She shared that her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, was fully supportive. “All friends and family knew about our relationship for years,” Sonakshi revealed, adding, “My dad was very happy. He said, ‘Jab miya biwi raazi toh kya karega kaazi?'” (If the couple is ready to get married, who can stop them?). Sonakshi also mentioned that her father and Zaheer had met multiple times before the wedding and had developed a fond relationship.

The Dabangg star also shared her mother Poonam Sinha's reaction. She said, “My mom knew him well. She herself had a love marriage, so she understands.”

Meanwhile, the couple celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi together post-wedding and shared a video featuring glimpses from their festivities. Dressed in their festive best, Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen doing aarti. The couple are seen twinning in blue outfits. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Love grows in respect when a couple honours each other's beliefs in true harmony...Our first Ganpati after shaadi."

In July this year, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal returned from a romantic honeymoon in the Philippines. They shared several photos on Instagram, offering fans a peek into their idyllic getaway.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on June 23 this year.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Esha Deol Reveals Dad Dharmendra Wanted Her To "Settle Down At 18" Instead Of Acting
Sonakshi Sinha On Parents' Reaction To Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal: "My Mom Herself Had Love Marriage"
Inside Hina Khan's Lonavala Staycation: "This Trip Was So Refreshing And Healing"
Next Article
Inside Hina Khan's Lonavala Staycation: "This Trip Was So Refreshing And Healing"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com