Sonakshi Sinha On Opting For A Simple Wedding : 'I Wanted To Dance The Most At My Wedding'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are undoutedly Bollywood's cutest couple. The two got married on June 23 in a private ceremony after dating for 7 years. After their civil marriage, the couple hosted a grand reception for their industry friends and family. Several videos from the party went viral where the newlyweds were seen dancing their hearts out. In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Bubble, Sonakshi Sinha shared why she opted for a simple wedding.

When asked about her simple wedding, Sonakshi said, “I don't know actually, it was just the fact that we had each other. And this is something we wanted to do for so long. We were clear how we wanted it to be. We wanted it to be small, intimate and we wanted our reception to be one big party where everyone just has fun. I didn't want to take on any stress so literally everything was done and my house was an open house. I am doing my hair and make-up, people are walking in and out, friends are chilling in my wardrobe, décor and food preparations are going on, so that was literally an open house and how I wanted it to be. It felt so homely and beautiful, and it was just perfect.”

She added, “I was very clear, I dressed simply because I wanted to be comfortable. And I wanted to dance the most at my wedding which I did.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows on June 23. Since then, the couple have been actively sharing snippets about each other on their respective social media profiles. Soankshi shared beautiful pictures from her vidaai ceremony and wrote an emotional note, "At the wedding, maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house, I told her 'Maa, don't worry... Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins' Missing them a lil extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing." She added, "Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home...See you soon... zoom zoom zoom." Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act. They shared screen space in the film Double XL and in the music video Blockbuster.