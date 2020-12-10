Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit And Other Stars Join 'Elf On The Shelf' Meme Fest

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy aslisona)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra was the first Bollywood star to take the challenge

Madhuri Dixit's elf was Rihanna

Chandler Bing was Rakul Preet Singh's elf

Attention, folks ! This is the story of the crazy meme fest that the Internet is hosting these days and seems like the trend is keeping Bollywood stars busy as well. Remember we told you about the viral 'Elf On The Shelf Challenge,' as a part of which, celebrities across the world are sharing pictures of themselves along with a tiny Photoshopped photograph of a celebrity perched on their shoulders (in this case the metaphorical elf)? While Priyanka Chopra was the first celeb from Bollywood to try out the challenge, several other stars joined the list. From Sonakshi Sinha to Madhuri Dixit and Vijay Varma, Bollywood celebrities are busy trying out this meme template associated with the Christmas cheer. Here's a compilation of the 'Elf On The Shelf' memes shared by Bollywood stars. You can thank us later.

Sonakshi Sinha added an artsy touch to her meme, what with Leonardo da Vinci's famous creation Mona Lisa as her elf. Not to mention the rhyme. Sonakshi's Instagram moniker is 'Asli Sona', referring to which she captioned the post: "Sona pe Mona. #MyElf (how did this even start?)."

Madhuri Dixit went all pop with "Ri Ri" as in Rihanna as her elf. She wrote: "Ri Ri on Madhuri. Did it for the gram. #ElfonShelf #ShoulderFriends #MyElf."

Could this version of Elf On The Shelf be any better? No points for guessing who Rakul Preet Singh's friend, sorry, her elf was. Popular F.R.I.E.N.D.S character Chandler Bing, of course. "Got some Bing on this Singh. #Myelf #FRIENDS," wrote Rakul Preet Singh.

"Thor on Kaur" is what The Lunchbox actress Nimrat Kaur wrote while sharing a Marvel of a meme. See her post:

Mirzapur 2 star Vijay Varma opted for desi elf. He used a Photoshopped picture of Diljit Dosanjh perched on his shoulder and he captioned it: "Ok take this... Soorma on Varma. #MyElf Diljit Dosanjh. In fact our Elf #HadTo."

Priyanka Chopra, on Wednesday, shared a picture of herself, which features talk show host Oprah Winfrey (Photoshopped on her shoulder) and she hilariously captioned it: "Oprah on Chopra." She added the hashtags #hadto, #myelf.

Which celebrity's version of the 'Elf On The Shelf' challenge did you like the best. Let us know using the comments section below.