Sonakshi Sinha Clarifies After '#AsliSonaArrested' Trend Leaves Twitter Confused

Sonakshi Sinha Instagrammed this photo (courtesy aslisona)

Highlights On Tuesday, two videos of Sonakshi went crazy viral on Twitter The hashtag 'AsliSonaArrested' trended on Twitter all of Tuesday Sonakshi Sinha posted a clarification on her Instagram story

Khandaani Shafakhana actress Sonakshi Sinha posted a clarification on her Instagram story on Tuesday evening after a few videos of her, being re-shared with the trending hashtag '#AsliSonaArrested', left her fans concerned and also confused on Twitter. For the uninitiated, 'AsliSona' is Sonakshi's moniker for her social media profiles. "Hey guys, I know there are some concerning videos doing the rounds. It's me but then that's not the entire truth. I will share everything in detail with you all soon," the 32-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram story. Earlier on Tuesday, a video of a security personnel putting handcuffs on Sonakshi Sinha went crazy viral and was followed by another one in which the actress, still in handcuffs, can be seen escorted away from what appears to be a green room. "You can't arrest me like this. Do you know who I am? I have not done anything. How can you arrest me like that?" Sonakshi can be heard saying in one the videos.

While the '#AsliSonaArrested' hashtag may seem like "Sonakshi is in trouble", as put by some of her fans on Twitter, the actress' statement appears to suggest that the videos could be part of a promotional strategy ahead of a new announcement.

Ahead of Sonakshi's clarification, her fans on Twitter remained extremely confused and worried, constantly asking for updates. However, a section of the Internet warned fellow netizens, branding Sonakshi's videos as a "publicity stunt". Here's just a glimpse of how Twitter reacted.

Looks like Sonakshi Sinha is in trouble! What is the matter #AsliSonaArrested@sonakshisinhapic.twitter.com/jhT5a7zHgG — Mahasin (@imahasin4) August 6, 2019

#AsliSonaArrested



SHOCKING! Sonakshi Sinha Arrested By Police - See VIDEO@sonakshisinha#AsliSonaArrested



So curious to know why Sonakshi Sinha is really behind bars? Can someone tell me. #AsliSonaArrested@sonakshisinhapic.twitter.com/9az1kjZOxX — Shalini Kapoor (@criticshalini) August 6, 2019

#AsliSonaArrested seems like a publicity gimmick for some new film release. — harish iyer (@hiyer) August 6, 2019

#AsliSonaArrested its a publicity stunt. Dont fall for it — Ekta (@ektatalks) August 6, 2019

Do you know that Sonakshi Sinha is really arrested #AsliSonaArrested@sonakshisinhapic.twitter.com/k3Ayh7QYvw — ( follow me back ) (@TanmoyGhoshal7) August 6, 2019

Another cheap publicity Stunt #AsliSonaArrested — Walter White (@RobertLangdonx) August 6, 2019

@sonakshisinha is in real trouble why he is arrested? This making me very confusing. What is the truth I want to know #AsliSonaArrestedpic.twitter.com/BWBOWFAJqG — Pragya Singh (@kahovikas) August 6, 2019

ayes must say, #AsliSonaArrested

Really bad news guy's @sonakshisinha arrested but don't know why pic.twitter.com/HpGojA4hmO — Cool Dinaz (@cool_dinaz) August 6, 2019

Just watched this video of this bollywood actress Totally Shocked #AsliSonaArrested@sonakshisinhapic.twitter.com/pcDI9hZKVb — Svasan (@ssvasan91) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Twitter also responded to Sonakshi's videos with some memes:

#AsliSonaArrested When you have no idea that Sonakshi is behind bars and someone asks you where is she ? pic.twitter.com/y4tgteGqr4 — Karan Sharma (@karanshumour) August 6, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha recently issued an apology for unintentionally offending members of the Valmiki community after she used the word "bhangi" in an interview.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha's new release Khandaani Shafakhana is currently running in theatres. She will next be seen in Mission Mangal, which releases on August 15.

