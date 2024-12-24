Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Celebrate 6 Months Of Marriage As They Share a Romantic Pic

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are not your ideal Bollywood couple. The two have shared interests which probably makes fans love them all the more because they're too relatable.

After dating for seven long years, the two lovebirds tied the knot on June 23, 2024.

Since then, Sinha has been more active than ever, sharing snippets of their dating life and now, being married.

The one thing in common in both phases is their eternal love for travelling.

Sonakshi took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the two, and captioned it, "Happy 6 months, Jaan." She also added a link to a throwback video of the madness that took place at her wedding reception.

Have a look here:

The couple had danced their hearts out, just as the bride had wished. It was a blast indeed!

Sonakshi and Zaheer had a simple and intimate wedding at their house.

They had a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. All their closest friends and family members were present to celebrate their love.

Later in the evening, they had a grand celebration, to which all their close industry friends were invited.

As the visuals surfaced online, it was clear that the couple were their happiest selves.

Among the several stars who were seen attending the wedding reception, some noteworthy names were Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Chunky Panday.

The couple is currently holidaying in Australia and have been sharing beautiful pictures of them on their official handles.