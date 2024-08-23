Somy Ali Was "Over The Moon" When She Learnt Rekha Was Supposed To Play Her Role In <i>Yaar Gaddar</i>

Actor-model Somy Ali, who loves to post throwbacks on her Instagram profile, added another one to her collection. She shared a snippet from her 1994 film Yaar Gaddar and she revealed that film veteran Rekha was originally supposed to play the role that Somy did. She captioned the post, "So this throwback is personal for many reasons which I will not share in this forum, but the movie's director, Mr Umesh Mehra was one of the most decent men I have worked with and of course a brilliant director. My co-stars being Mithunda, Saif, Gulshan and others were all wonderful to be on set with."

One thing that still sticks with me is that Rekha ji was supposed to play my role," Somy Ali wrote. Fan girl Somy added, "I was over the moon once I learned that and ecstatic doesn't cut it in how I felt. She's the real queen and the most beautiful woman for me in the whole world. Hence, my giddiness is totally justified."

Sharing her experience of working with Mithun Chakraborty , Saif Ali Khan and Gulshan Grover and Prem Chopra, Somy Ali added, "As for Mithunda, whom I worked with a great deal was a mentor and always kind. The strangest part is that all the actors who played villains I worked with were the nicest people in real life. Be it Prem uncle or Gulshan. All extremely decent gentlemen."

Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila. She was also seen in R Balki-directed Shamitabh, which released in 2015. The actress also featured in a special medley song in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.