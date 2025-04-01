Eid 2025: A Khan-Tastic Frame Featuring Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail And Other Family Members

Sohail Khan's latest Instagram post is pure family goals. The actor shared a family picture to wish fans on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The frame was lit with the Khan brothers – Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz – along with their sisters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan. Also joining the fam-jam were Alvira's husband, Atul Agnihotri and their son, Ayaan.

And of course, Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, along with Sohail's kids, Nirvaan and Yohan, and Arpita's little one, Ahil, completed the happy picture.

Dressed in cool and casual outfits, the family looked super happy on the festive occasion.

“Eid Mubarak to everybody from everyone of us,” wrote Sohail Khan in his caption.

The Khan family never misses a chance to shower love on each other. In February, Arbaaz Khan's son, Arhaan, dropped an episode of his podcast Dumb Biryani on YouTube. The video featured none other than his uncle, Salman Khan.

During their casual chat, Salman shared some fun childhood memories and revealed that he and his brothers had their fair share of fights growing up.

The actor mentioned that while he and Sohail would patch things up by the next day, Arbaaz always took the longest to cool down.

Talking about their bond, Salman Khan said, “Arbaaz, me and Sohail – we have all grown up together. Sohail is 50-something. I am 58. Your father (Arbaaz Khan) is 57. Growing up we have had a fair share of fights. But the thing was that we (Salman and Sohail) would sort it out the next day. Your father takes the longest time.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar is currently running in theatres. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action-packed film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi.