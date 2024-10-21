Seema Sajdeh's Son Nirvaan Khan On Her Relationship With Vikram Ahuja: "You'll Need A Companion"

Seema Sajdeh confirmed her new relationship on the third season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives with ex-fiance Vikram Ahuja. While the internet is buzzing with congratulatory messages, her son Nirvaan Khan had a mature response to it. On the last episode of the show, Seema spoke to Nirvaan about moving on in life after her much-talked about divorce from actor Sohail Khan and also the new man in her life, who she is currently dating. She also asked him if he held any grudges against her.

"Everyone is talking about me moving out because I have moved on in my life. Do you have a grudge on me for moving on in my life?" she asked. In the last episode of the show, Seema moved back to Bandra after Nirvaan insisted her to.

"No, absolutely not. Mumma, at some point, you will move on. At some point, you will need a companion or a partner or something or the other and that's acceptable," Nirvaan reassured her.

Seema also asked him next if he approved of Vikram. Nirvaan asked, "Is he older than you?" to which Seema replied, "Yeah, a year older to me." This got Nirvaan's nod of approval for his mom's relationship. "Yeah, then that's fine. I am okay with him. If you are happy, we are happy for you. How long will you be in that stressful environment? It's stressful for me, you, and Yohan. Be happier."

Seema got candid about Vikram on the show and shared how she feels about him. "He knows me like no one else. If anybody knows us in town, they all know the story of Seema and Vikram," she said. Adding some trivia about her relationship, Seema added, "Vikram is the one that I was engaged to before I met Sohail, and here we are. Life comes full circle."

