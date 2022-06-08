Soha Ali Khan's London Diaries Include Picnic Date With Daughter Inaaya. See Cute Pics

Soha Ali Khan enjoying with her daughter Inaaya. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

New Delhi: Soha Ali Khan has been keeping her Insta family updated by sharing adorable pictures from her recent getaway to London with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Recently, she has added more photos to the album, and we are in awe of the mother-daughter duo. In the photos, Soha and Inaaya can be seen sitting in a park, enjoying their day. Soha looks pretty in a blue shirt paired with jeans, while her daughter looks cute in a white sweatshirt with cartoon characters printed on it.

Sharing the post, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Picnic in the park #london #summer". Check out the post below:

On Tuesday, Soha Ali Khan shared a post wherein the trio can be seen having fun at the Peppa Pig World. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Somewhere over the rainbow, this happened #peppapigworld #london". Soon after she dropped the pictures, Shweta Bachchan commented, "Heart burst!!! She's adorable." Soha's sister Saba Pataudi also commented "Sweet," followed by heart emoticons. Gul Panag and Neha Dhupia also dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Check out more pictures from Soha Ali Khan's London diaries:

Meanwhile, before jetting off to London, Kunal Kemmu was busy holidaying with his biker boys, including Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Europe. And his Instagram account is filled with pictures and videos from the trip.



On the work front, Soha Ali Khan recently made her OTT debut with Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, co-starring Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Raghubir Yadav, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh.