Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Island Life' Pics Are Made In Heaven

Sobhita Dhulipala shared this photo (courtesy sobhitad)

Highlights Sobhita is in Indonesia for work

She shared a few photos from her Sunday outing

"Island life," she captioned her photos

Hello there, Sobhita Dhulipala! The Bard Of Blood actress checked into Instagram from her work destination and sent her followers into a tizzy. Sobhita Dhulipala, who has some 525k followers on Instagram, is having the time of her life in Indonesia. The Made In Heaven actress shared glimpses of her "island life" from Batam, which is the largest city in the province of Riau Islands of Indonesia. In the photos, Sobhita looks every bit stunning in striped separates - what sums up island vibes perfectly is the white hat and her unkempt hair. Looks like Sobhita was in the mood to stroll around barefoot and she did just that. Sobhita's post was showered with the fire icons and heart-eyed emojis.

Here's how Sobhita Dhulipala has maxed out her chill mode in Indonesia:

Sobhita Dhulipala travelled to Batam earlier this year for work. In January, she shared this update on Instagram: "It's a new beginning y'all wish me luck" and hashtagged it as the "first shoot of 2021."

Last year, Sobhita Dhulipala trended a great deal because of her responses, when she was accused of faking a self shot photoshoot. Sobhita had shared a few photos from her self-styled photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine and wrote that they were clicked on "self-timer", soon after which a viral behind-the-scenes photo revealed a man photographing Sobhita for similar shots. In a statement later, Sobhita clarified that only one of the two photos she shared was clicked by her while the other one was shot by a "kind gentleman" who offered to help.

Sobhita Dhulipala is best known for her roles the Amazon Prime web show Made In Heaven, in which she played the role of a wedding planner, grappling with marital problems. She also geatured in two of Netflix web shows - Bard Of Blood and Ghost Stories. Sobhita Dhulipala has also starred in films such as The Body, <>Chef and Raman Raghav.