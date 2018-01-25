So Lovely To See Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Sridevi In One Pic

A picture of Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sridevi, seated next to each other, has been shared widely across social media

Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sridevi in Mumbai (Image courtesy: aishgoogle)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya and Sridevi were seated holding each other's hands
  2. They attended an award show in Mumbai
  3. Deepika Padukone chose to wear a pink silk sari
Bollywood's top celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sridevi, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and many others attended the HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2018 in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. While these stars dazzled on the red carpet, a picture of Deepika, Aishwarya and Sridevi, seated next to each other, has been shared widely across social media. The same picture has been posted by one of Aishwarya's fan clubs on Instagram. So lovely to see Deepika, Aishwarya and Sridevi in one frame. (Did you notice how Aishwarya and Sridevi are seated holding each other's hands. A sight to behold, truly).

See the picture here.
 
 

With @sridevi.kapoor @deepikapadukone @shiamakindiaofficial

A post shared by @ishwarya rai (@aishgoogle) on



Deepika Padukone chose to wear a pink silk sari (reportedly gifted to her by Rekha). She accentuated her look with stunning gold jewellery. Deepika won the India's Most Stylish (female) award last night. Her new film "Padmaavat" opened today and has received a good response at the box office.
 
Deepika Padukone in Mumbai


The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked a Manish Malhotra outfit and totally nailed it. She got the Timeless Style Diva (female) award.
 


Sridevi wore a shimmery golden costume by Temperley London and looked extremely beautiful.
 
Sridevi pictured on the red carpet


Months ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sridevi were clicked together at the latter's birthday bash, hosted at Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence. The party was also attended by Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Tina Ambani, Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan.

See the pictures here. (Swipe right to see Aishwarya and Sridevi's selfie).
 


Meanwhile, superstar Amitabh Bachchan (also Aishwarya's father-in-law) won the Superstar of Style award. He received the award from Zeenat Aman.
 

