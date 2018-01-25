A Sadma Reunion: Sridevi And Kamal Haasan Share A Hug On Awards Red Carpet Sridevi and Kamal Haasan met during an award show in Mumbai

Share EMAIL PRINT Sridevi and Kamal Haasan in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Sridevi and Kamal Haasan are co-stars of Sadma and several other films Kamal Haasan also received the Hall of Fame award from Sridevi Sridevi was last seen in MOM Sadma, Aakhri Sangram and many other Tamil films, have been shared widely. Sridevi looked ravishing in a shimmery golden costume by Temperley London. Moondru Mudichu (1976), starring Kamal Haasan, was Sridevi's first film as a leading heroine. She debuted in the industry as a child actress. Later, Sridevi and Kamal Haasan co-starred in Tamil films like 16 Vayathinile and Guru.



Sadma is considered to be one of the best films of Sridevi and Kamal Haasan's career. It was a remake of Tamil Film Moondram Pirai and starred both these actors. Kamal Haasan had received a National Award for his performance in Moondram Pirai. Both the films were directed by Balu Mahendra.



Here are pictures of Sridevi and Kamal Haasan on the red carpet.

Sridevi and Kamal Haasan on the red carpet Sridevi and Kamal Haasan in Mumbai

Kamal Haasan, 63, also received the Hall of Fame award from Sridevi, 54. "I am happy to receive the award from Sridevi, it was a big nostalgia trip," he said while taking the award, reports



Sridevi was last seen in MOM. His elder daughter Janhvi is currently shooting for her debut Hindi film Dhadak, also starring Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak is produced by Karan Johar and releases this July.



Kamal Haasan's daughters - Shruti and Akshara - are actresses and have starred in both Hindi and South films.



At last night's event, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hina Khan received awards in different categories.





Sridevi and Kamal Haasan met on the red carpet of HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2018, on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Pictures of both the actors, also co-stars of films likeand many other Tamil films, have been shared widely. Sridevi looked ravishing in a shimmery golden costume by Temperley London. She was accompanied by her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor . Tamil movie(1976), starring Kamal Haasan, was Sridevi's first film as a leading heroine. She debuted in the industry as a child actress. Later, Sridevi and Kamal Haasan co-starred in Tamil films likeandis considered to be one of the best films of Sridevi and Kamal Haasan's career. It was a remake of Tamil Filmand starred both these actors. Kamal Haasan had received a National Award for his performance in. Both the films were directed by Balu Mahendra.Here are pictures of Sridevi and Kamal Haasan on the red carpet.Kamal Haasan, 63, also received the Hall of Fame award from Sridevi, 54. "I am happy to receive the award from Sridevi, it was a big nostalgia trip," he said while taking the award, reports Hindustan Times Sridevi was last seen in. His elder daughter Janhvi is currently shooting for her debut Hindi film, also starring Ishaan Khatter.is produced by Karan Johar and releases this July. Kamal Haasan's daughters - Shruti and Akshara - are actresses and have starred in both Hindi and South films.At last night's event, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hina Khan received awards in different categories.