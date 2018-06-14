Smriti Irani's Old Pic With Ekta Kapoor Is Pure Gold (Blurred, But Never Mind)

Smriti Irani is reliving her Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days and how. Smriti Irani, who is the Minister of Textiles, shared a million-dollar throwback picture with producer Ekta Kapoor on social media and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the highlight of the post was definitely the caption. She wrote: "My favourite throwback jingle Jab main chhota bachcha tha, badi shararat karta tha tab roshan hota Bajaj, what's yours ? TBH to the times when you have troubled your loved ones and lived to speak about it." She even tagged Ekta Kapoor in the comments section and what followed suit was an interesting conversation. Ekta Kapoor, who is currently on a vacation in Sochi (Russia) commented: "Oh maaaaa god!!!!! I'm sharing," to which, Smriti Irani replied: "Kabhi Sochi mein socha tha you will see a pic so old." Another highlight of the post was Smriti Irani's reply to a fan who complained about the picture being slightly blurred, she wrote: "That's what the past looks like ... a blur."
Highlights
- Smriti Irani shared a throwback picture featuring Ekta Kapoor
- TBH to times when you have troubled your loved ones: Smriti Irani
- "Oh maaaaa god!!!!! I'm sharing," replied Ekta Kapoor
Take a look at Smriti Irani's throwback picture here.
CommentsSmriti Irani made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor'sKyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. She is best-known for her character Tulsi Virani and has also featured in shows such as Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh among others.
Smriti Irani is married to businessman Zubin Irani. She hasn't featured in television shows or films after she joined politics. She almost starred in Umesh Shukla's All Is Well but gave up the role due to her work commitments as a Union Minister. Supriya Pathak replaced Smriti Irani in the film.