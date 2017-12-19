Smriti Irani 'Delighted' To Meet Twinkle Khanna And Discuss PadMan On Tuesday, Smriti Irani shared a photo with Twinkle Khanna

Share EMAIL PRINT Smriti Irani with Twinkle Khanna. (Image courtesy: Smriti Irani ) New Delhi: Highlights Smriti Irani met PadMan's producer Twinkle Khanna "Delighted to meet Twinkle," tweeted Smriti Irani PadMan, which stars Akshay Kumar, talks about sanitary pads PadMan, which talks about sanitary pads. On Tuesday evening, Smriti Irani shared a photo collage, in which she can be seen having a conversation with actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna aka MrsFunnyBones. Smriti Irani was 'delighted' to meet Twinkle, who discussed her film (PadMan is Twinkle's first film as a producer) - a biopic based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines. "Delighted to meet @mrsfunnybones who discussed upcoming film PadMan (sic)," read Smriti Irani's caption.



See the 'delightful' picture here:

Delighted to meet @mrsfunnybones who discussed upcoming film 'Padman'. pic.twitter.com/07qgdrqb55 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 19, 2017



Recently, the trailer of PadMan, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media. In no time, the trailer of the film went viral on the Internet and scored over 20 million views in two days. Soon after its release, one of the many reasons the PadMan trailer was also cheered for was that it started a conversation on periods.



Seen the trailer yet?





she is hopeful that something which has been "hidden in the darkness" for so long will finally be in the spotlight because of her film. In an interview with news agency IANS, Twinkle said, "If nothing else, I am hoping that PadMan will start a conversation within homes." The film is based on a short story from Twinkle's book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.



(which is creating awareness about using sanitary pads), in an interview with BBC. Her main concern was the tax on sanitary napkins in India. She raised some very good questions - how could we achieve women empowerment, when such a basic necessity like a sanitary pad or a tampon is not easily available? Twinkle also said that the government needs to understand that for a girl, sindoor might be important, but a tampon is way more than just a necessity.



PadMan, also featuring actresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, will hit the screens on January 26 (Republic Day).



(With inputs from IANS)



Twinkle Khanna met Information and Broadcast minister Smriti Irani and discussed her upcoming film, which talks about sanitary pads. On Tuesday evening, Smriti Irani shared a photo collage, in which she can be seen having a conversation with actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna aka. Smriti Irani was 'delighted' to meet Twinkle, who discussed her film (is Twinkle's first film as a producer) - a biopic based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines. "Delighted to meet @mrsfunnybones who discussed upcoming film(sic)," read Smriti Irani's caption.See the 'delightful' picture here:Recently, the trailer of, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media. In no time, the trailer of the film went viral on the Internet and scored over 20 million views in two days. Soon after its release, one of the many reasons thetrailer was also cheered for was that it started a conversation on periods.Seen the trailer yet? Of PadMan, Twinkle earlier said that she is hopeful that something which has been "hidden in the darkness" for so long will finally be in the spotlight because of her film. In an interview with news agency IANS, Twinkle said, "If nothing else, I am hoping thatwill start a conversation within homes." The film is based on a short story from Twinkle's book Twinkle also talked about her film's topic (which is creating awareness about using sanitary pads), in an interview with BBC. Her main concern was the tax on sanitary napkins in India. She raised some very good questions - how could we achieve women empowerment, when such a basic necessity like a sanitary pad or a tampon is not easily available? Twinkle also said that the government needs to understand that for a girl, sindoor might be important, but a tampon is way more than just a necessity., also featuring actresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, will hit the screens on January 26 (Republic Day).(With inputs from IANS)