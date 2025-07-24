Smriti Irani Recalls How <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Changed Star Cast's Lives: "None Of Us Owned A House Or Car"

Smriti Irani is set to make her television comeback after 12 years with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the reboot of the iconic daily soap.

What's Happening

The show, returning to the small screen 25 years after its original debut, will see Smriti reprise her role as Tulsi Virani.

In a recent conversation with AajTak, Smriti reflected on the impact of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, particularly how it reshaped Indian television and brought financial security to its team.

The show originally aired in a late-night 10:30 pm slot, which was considered an off-peak time. However, it soon became a trendsetter.

"From 2000 to 2008, our team redefined television in a completely new way. Back then, no one used to watch TV at 10:30 p.m. Women producing television series wasn't common, and it was also rare for female actors to be the central narrators and the core focus of any show. Establishing all these things was a landmark in itself, a unique chapter of our lives," she said.

Smriti also spoke about how the success of the show transformed the lives of those who worked on it. "I still remember when we first started working on the show; we were about 120-150 people. None of us owned a house or a car. We all laid the financial foundation of our lives through Kyunki. People may watch us on screen, but many don't realise how many households keep their stoves burning simply because someone switches on the television."

Background

A teaser for the upcoming sequel has already been released, featuring Smriti Irani as Tulsi, taking viewers through the iconic Virani house in Shanti Niketan.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will also mark the return of several original cast members, including Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani, Hiten Tejwani as Karan Virani and Gauri Pradhan as Nandini Virani.

They will be joined by new faces Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi. The show is set to premiere on July 29 at 10:30 pm.