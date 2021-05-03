'Sleeping Beauty' Kim Sharma's Monday Went Like This. See Her Post

Kim Sharma shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @kimsharma)

Highlights Kim Sharma shared a sun-kissed picture on Instagram

In the picture, Kim can be seen relaxing on the bed

Kim's Instafam is going gaga over her

For Kim Sharma, Monday was all about relaxing at home amid the lockdown in Mumbai. Her latest Instagram upload says it all. Kim posted a sneak peek of her relaxing time on the platform. In the picture, the Mohabbatein actress can be seen lying on the bed as sunlight falls on her face. She kept one pillow under her head and the other one on her side. In her caption, the actress used hashtags such as #mondaymood #stayhome #staysafe." So beautiful, Kim.

Kim's Instafam is going gaga over her. Many Instagram users have reacted to her latest upload. A fan called the actress a "sleeping beauty." One Instagram user wrote, "So sweet and cute angel." "Mushy mushy," a comment read. Another fan commented, "Miss Radiant."

See her post here:

Meanwhile, Kim Sharma frequently shares glimpses of her vacations and workout sessions on the platform. Take a look at some of her posts here:

Kim Sharma made her acting debut with Mohabbatein in 2000. The film was directed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Kim was one of the leads in the film along with her co-stars Shamita Shetty and Preeti Jhangiani, who also made their respective debuts in it. Kim played the role of Sanjana and was paired opposite Jugal Hansraj, who was cast as Sameer.

Mohabbatein featured Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan as main leads. Uday Chopra and Jimmy Shergill were also a part of the film as second leads. Aishwarya Rai made a cameo appearance in it.

After Mohabbatein, Kim Sharma worked in films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Fida and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others.