Kim Sharma's Idea Of A Perfect Friday Summed Up In A Pic

It's not Friday for Kim Sharma, it's "fly day" for her. We aren't saying this, Kim's latest Instagram post is proof of it. The Mohabbatein actress posted a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying her day on the beach. Kim looks stunning in a strapless black bikini, as she posed for the photo while standing on a big rock. She has left her hair open and is sporting sunglasses. Going by the picture, Kim is enjoying the beach vibes. The actress wrote a caption along with the photo, "Fly Day."

Kim Sharma made her acting debut in the Aditya Chopra's 2000 film Mohabbatein. She played one of the leads in the movie and was paired opposite Jugal Hansraj. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan as main leads. Aishwarya Rai made a cameo in the 2000 film. Apart from them, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Shergill and Preeti Jhangiani were also cast as leads. Mohabbatein was a breakout film of Kim's career in Bollywood.

Kim Sharma also worked in films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Fida, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others. Kim was last seen in the Telugu film Yagam in 2010.

Coming back to Kim's latest post, we can surely say that she is a beach baby.