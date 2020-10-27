On 20 Years Of Mohabbatein, Kim Sharma Writes Of 'Accidental Career'

Kim Sharma with Preeti Jhangiani from the sets of Mohabbatein (courtesy jhangianipreeti)

"20 years of Mohabatein... wow," wrote actress Kim Sharma in a nostalgia dipped Instagram post. The 40-year-old actress made her acting debut with Mohabbatein, which opened in theatres 20 years ago today. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the ensemble cast of Mohabbatein was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan. In Mohabbatein, four separate love stories were portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Jimmy Sheirgill and Preeti Jhangiani; , Uday Chopra and Shamita Shetty; Jugal Hansraj and Kim Sharma. Mohabbatein turned out to be the highest earning Bollywood film of 2000 and perhaps the most successful of Kim Sharma's acting projects.

Sharing a montage of behind-the-scene moments from the sets of Mohabbatein, Kim Sharma wrote: "Shocked how time has flown, overwhelmed that you guys remember, grateful for the opportunity, the accidental career, the prestige, the learning, but mostly for the love. Thank you for being so kind and encouraging with me always. Can't say I did much but you guys make it feel like a lot. How lucky for me."

Kim Sharma's acting career, starting with Mohabbatein, continued for about a decade. After Mohabbatein, Kim Sharma starred in films such as Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, among others. She was last seen in 2010 Telugu movie Yagam.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was cast as a strict principal of an all-boys college, wrote about "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan" on 20 years of Mohabbatein.

T 3702 - Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons .. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower. #Mohabbatein20 | #AdityaChopra | @yrfpic.twitter.com/6O23l216qL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 27, 2020

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, cast as Shah Rukh Khan's love interest, featured in an extended cameo in Mohabbatein.