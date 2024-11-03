<i>Singham Again</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Roars With Rupees 85 Crore

Singham Again is already close to hitting the ₹100-crore mark at the box office. On Day 3, the Rohit Shetty directorial minted ₹41.5 crore, as per a report from Sacnilk. The action-packed film recorded an overall 60.40% Hindi occupancy on its first Saturday. So far, it has collected a total of ₹85 crore in the domestic market. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff. The project has been jointly bankrolled by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions and Reliance Entertainment. Singham Again clashed at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the opening day box office figures of Singham Again. He wrote, “BRAND 'SINGHAM' GROWS MIGHTIER...#SinghamAgain ROARS on Day 1... Takes a FANTASTIC start across the board... Achieves career-best *Day 1* numbers for both #AjayDevgn and #RohitShetty. The Brand #Singham cements and solidifies its status, with #SinghamAgain surpassing the second installment [#SinghamReturns - ₹ 32.09 cr] by a good margin, despite clash with another major franchise [#BhoolBhulaiyaa3].”

He continued, “#SinghamAgain performs exceptionally well at national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis - ₹ 19.20 cr], but is outstanding in mass regions... In fact, the mass circuits went into overdrive on Day 1, running at packed capacity, providing a much-needed boost to the exhibition sector, especially single screens. #SinghamAgain [Week 1] Fri ₹ 43.70 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham series. The first movie, titled Singham, was released in 2011, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The franchise is part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which also includes Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Indian Police Force.