Singer Monali Thakur's Note For Husband Maik Richter Is Pure Couple Goals

Singer Monali Thakur's latest post for her husband Maik Richter will give you major couple goals. Monali, who recently revealed in an interview that she has been married to Maik for three years, shared a loved-up note for her husband on Tuesday and it has all our heart. The singer posted a beautiful picture of herself having a hearty laugh with Maik and wrote: "You are the only one who I want to love, fight with, then resolve, expect from, give my all, share my all, experience life, grow with, every single day, Richter... I will leave no stone unturned to make it happen... hope you do the same as well."

"We cannot predict future but we can dream for our perfect future filled with love for each other and work towards making it happen... I love you with all my heart, Maik Richter," read her full post.

Monali Thakur successfully managed to keep her marriage under wraps for three years before announcing it during an interview with Times Of India last month. Speaking to TOI, she revealed that she married Switzerland-based restaurateur Maik Richter three years ago and she spends half the year in Switzerland, where her family stays. "I haven't made it official anywhere on social media yet, but people had already guessed it. A couple of times when my ring was mistakenly visible in my Instagram photos, a lot of people commented, asking if it was my wedding ring. That said, Maik and I have successfully been able to hide our marriage for three years," she told the publication.

Monali Thakur is best known for singing popular tracks like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, for which she even won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, Sawaar Loon from Lootera, Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Khwab Dekhe from Race.