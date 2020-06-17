Singer Monali Thakur Posts Pics From When Maik Richte Proposed To Her: 'I Was Crying'

Monali Thakur with Maik Richte (courtesy monalithakur03)

Singer Monali Thakur, who recently revealed in an interview that she has been married to Switzerland-based restaurateur Maik Richte for three years, Instagrammed photos from the exact moment when Maik Richte proposed to her. "Now that you all know, I finally get to share the pictures of that beautiful day of my life when the boy proposed to me with 50 beautifully perfect red roses, asking me to marry him on the Christmas Eve of 2016... at the same land where we met for the first time." The 34-year-old singer, who had earlier said in the interview that she had said 'yes' instantly, wrote about her "cliche" reaction in her post: "Yes cliche as ever, I was crying. Remember this Maik Richte? I can't believe it's been so many years already!"

Monali Thakur successfully managed to keep her personal life under wraps, especially her marriage, for three years. Speaking to Times Of India last week, she said: "I haven't made it official anywhere on social media yet, but people had already guessed it. A couple of times when my ring was mistakenly visible in my Instagram photos, a lot of people commented, asking if it was my wedding ring. That said, Maik and I have successfully been able to hide our marriage for three years." Monali, who is one of Bollywood's most sought-after playback singers, spends half the year in Switzerland, where her family stays.

Remembering the "freezing Christmas eve" that changed her life, Monali had said in the interview: "Maik proposed to me at the exact spot where we had met for the first time, under a tree, on a freezing Christmas Eve 2016. My reply was an instant yes."

Monali Thakur is best known for being the voice behind popular songs such as Zara Zara Touch Me from Race, Sawaar Loon from Lootera, Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, among many others. She won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.