Singer Honey Singh Calls <i>Blue Hai Paani</i> "The Most Stupid Song" He Ever Wrote

Singer Honey Singh recently opened up about his least favourite song. In a candid chat with The Lallantop, the rapper-singer called his own chart-topping track Sunny Sunny from Yaariyan “the most stupid song” he ever wrote. “The most stupid song I have ever written in my life is Blue Hai Paani Paani'. Yeh koi gana hai? Aaj blue hai pani pani aur din bhi sunny sunny. Yeh koi gana hai, bakwas hai yeh toh. Sachi bataoon toh sare gaane dekho, tuk hai koi? Sar pair hai? Gana hai ‘Brown Rang' mujhe samajh mein aata hai, tareeke se likha hua. Blue Eyes hai, tareef ho rahi hai husna ki (The most stupid song I have ever written in my life is ‘Blue Hai Paani Paani.' Is that even a song? Today, the water is blue, and the day is sunny—what kind of song is that? It's nonsense. Honestly, if you look at all those songs, do they make any sense? Do they have any head or tail? Now, ‘Brown Rang' I can understand, it's written properly. ‘Blue Eyes' is about praising beauty)," the singer noted.

He added that songs like Lungi Dance and Party All Night are equally ridiculous. He said, “Pata nahi kya kar raha tha main aur log sar pe bitha rahe the (Don't know what I was doing, and people were putting me on a pedestal).”

Honey Singh's latest album Glory was released on August 26. The rapper is also geared up for a Netflix documentary based on his life, titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous.