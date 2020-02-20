Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Wins Mirchi Music Award

Dhvani Bhanushali with her parents.

Highlights Song 'Vaaste' was a viral hit

The song featured in YouTube's Top 10 songs of the world

Dhvani's song 'Na Ja Tu' is another huge blockbuster

Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali has another jewel in her crown. The songstress who has been rising steadily every year has been awarded for her hard work.

Dhvani Bhanushali won the Listeners' Choice Independent (Indies) award of the year at the Mirchi Music Awards for her hit single Vaaste.

Vaaste was a viral hit, which resonated with the youth and made Dhvani Bhanushali an overnight success, but now it's also giving her all the awards. Vaaste is also the only song from India that's featured in YouTube's Top 10 songs of the world. The song has 700 million views and counting on YouTube, which is a humongous achievement in itself.

Dhvani Bhanushali has had a great year overall, apart from Vaaste her recently released song Na Ja Tu is another huge blockbuster, following the success of her other singles Le Ja Re and Main Teri Hoon.

This is just the start for Dhvani Bhanushali, as she already has more film songs and singles coming up.

We're sure this is just one of many awards coming her way.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)