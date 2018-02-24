Singer Ankit Tiwari Is Now Married. See Wedding Pics

Ankit Tiwari married Pallavi Shukla in a private ceremony on Friday. The singer shared two pictures from the wedding ceremony, which show Pallavi dressed in an orange and red ensemble while Ankit donned an embellished sherwani. "You are my today and all of my tomorrows," Ankit captioned one picture, which appareas to be taken during the jaimala ceremony. "In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make," he captioned another picture. Take a look at Ankit Tiwari and Pallavi Shukla's wedding pictures here:
Ankit Tiwari, who got engaged three days back, told news agency IANS: "This is one of the most beautiful days of my life as I begin a new chapter with the blessing of my family. We are all overjoyed, happy and excited to welcome Pallavi, my better half who completes me, into my life."
The wedding ceremony was held in Kanpur and it was a strictly family-only affair. Ankit did not invite his Bollywood colleagues but the Galliyan singer told IANS that he will introduce Pallavi to his colleagues vis-a-vis a grand reception in Mumbai in the second week of March.
Ankit Tiwari and Pallavi Shukla's match was fixed by the former's grandmother. She met Pallavi during a train journey and liked her instantly. "Once daadi announced that Pallavi would be the family's daughter-in-law, everyone agreed. I'm happy that the family is happy and a little nervous too. She is a very sweet and simple girl," Ankit told Mumbai Mirror.
(With inputs from IANS)