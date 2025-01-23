Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur Joins Ankit Tiwari To Sing This <i>Aashiqui 2</i> Hit Song

Rahul Jaykar (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Arohi Keshav Shirke (Shraddha Kapoor) from Aashiqui 2 has a very special place in the hearts of their fans.

From Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry to the songs, the Mohit Suri film ticked all the boxes.

Recently a video of Aditya singing the song Sun Raha Hai Na Tu, from Aashiqui 2, started making the rounds online.

In the clip, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ankit Tiwari are seen singing the soulful number.

The impromptu act was performed at the engagement ceremony of business woman and philanthropist Seema Singh's daughter Meghna.

The clip opens to Ankit Tiwari singing his much-loved number. Much to everyone's surprise Aditya Roy Kapur joins him.

Aashiqui 2 was Aditya Roy Kapur's first film as a lead.

The plot revolves around his character Rahul Jaykar, who loses his fans and fame to alcohol. Things take a sweet turn when he runs into Shraddha Kapoor's character Arohi Keshav Shirke. Rahul decides to turn her into a rising star.

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen next in Metro…In Dino, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The Anurag Basu film also features Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Sharing details about the film earlier, Anurag Basu told ANI, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people. It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again, who has always been like a pillar to me."

Anurag Basu is also directing Aashiqui 3.