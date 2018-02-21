Singer Ankit Tiwari Is Engaged To Pallavi. See Pic

Singer-music composer Ankit Tiwari got engaged to Pallavi Shukla on Tuesday in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He posted a picture with his fiancee on Instagram and wrote, "I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respect you, showing you every day that I hold you as high as the stars. #finallyengaged." Ankit and Pallavi's match was reportedly arranged by the singer's grandmother on a train. Mumbai Mirror reported that Pallavi and Ankit's grandmother were reportedly travelling in the same train compartment and after sometime, she realised that she had found a perfect match for him. The couple will get married on February 23. The pre-wedding ceremonies include haldi, sangeet and mehendi. A wedding reception will be hosted by the Tiwaris on February 26.
Highlights
- "I hold you as high as the stars," wrote Ankit
- Ankit and Pallavi's match was reportedly arranged on a train
- The couple will get married on February 23
Take a look at Ankit Tiwari and Pallavi Shukla's picture here.
Congratulations, Ankit and Pallavi.
Of his first meeting with Pallavi, Ankit told Mumbai Mirror, "Once daadi announced that Pallavi would be the family's daughter-in-law, everyone agreed. I'm happy that the family is happy and a little nervous too. She is a very sweet and simple girl. During our first meeting there were 10 others seated between us."
Ankit Tiwari is best-known for the songs like Galliyan and Sunn Raha Hai Na. He recently composed music for Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary, which released last Friday.