Adnan Sami's Mother Dies At 77: "We Are Overtaken By Profound Grief"

Singer Adnan Sami's mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, died on Monday at the age of 77. In a social media post, Adnan Sami wrote, “It's with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan…We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul.” The post was accompanied by a photograph of his mother and her birth and death years, “1947 - 2024.”

Adnan Sami's fans and colleagues offered their condolences. Actor Jackie Shroff wrote, “Having lost my Mom dad brother I feel your loss tc our departed souls always around us.” Actress Mini Mathur wrote, “I am so so sorry for your loss dear Adnan, Roya & Medina. Wishing strength to the family.”

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami is set to make a comeback to playback singing after a nine-year gap. He will reportedly lend his voice to the soundtracks of two upcoming films — Kasoor and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. His last hit, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, was featured in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Adnan Sami said that the time off wasn't a “calculated move” but a necessary pause for self-care, to “recuperate, rejuvenate.” He told Hindustan Times, “You don't actually realise that it's been such a gap because time flies at a ferocious space. It seems like only yesterday that Bajrangi Bhaijaan happened and I sang Bhar Do Jholi. When you look back, you feel that it's been long. I'm excited about the new song.”

The singer is also all set to come out with an autobiography. Earlier this year, Adnan Sami told news agency ANI about what the audience can expect from his book. He said it would be a “no-holds-barred account…(Audience will get to know) the truth...the brutal truth. It's a no-holds-barred biography. People have been wondering about a lot of things about me and my life that have not been addressed...so with this biography, I will be addressing everything.”

Adnan Sami has lent his voice to numerous Bollywood hits, including popular tracks like Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob, Aye Udi Udi Udi, Gela Gela Gela' and Bhar Do Jholi Meri, among others.