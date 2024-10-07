Advertisement

Adnan Sami's Mother Dies At 77: "We Are Overtaken By Profound Grief"

Adnan Sami's fans and colleagues offered their condolences

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Adnan Sami's Mother Dies At 77: "We Are Overtaken By Profound Grief"
This image was taken from Instagram

Singer Adnan Sami's mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, died on Monday at the age of 77. In a social media post, Adnan Sami wrote, “It's with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan…We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul.” The post was accompanied by a photograph of his mother and  her birth and death years, “1947 - 2024.”

Adnan Sami's fans and colleagues offered their condolences.  Actor Jackie Shroff wrote, “Having lost my Mom dad brother I feel your loss tc our departed souls always around us.” Actress Mini Mathur wrote, “I am so so sorry for your loss dear Adnan, Roya & Medina. Wishing strength to the family.”

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami is set to make a comeback to playback singing after a nine-year gap. He will reportedly lend his voice to the soundtracks of two upcoming films — Kasoor and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. His last hit, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, was featured in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Adnan Sami said that the time off wasn't a “calculated move” but a necessary pause for self-care, to “recuperate, rejuvenate.” He told Hindustan Times, “You don't actually realise that it's been such a gap because time flies at a ferocious space. It seems like only yesterday that Bajrangi Bhaijaan happened and I sang Bhar Do Jholi. When you look back, you feel that it's been long. I'm excited about the new song.”

The singer is also all set to come out with an autobiography. Earlier this year, Adnan Sami told news agency ANI about what the audience can expect from his book. He said it would be a “no-holds-barred account…(Audience will get to know) the truth...the brutal truth. It's a no-holds-barred biography. People have been wondering about a lot of things about me and my life that have not been addressed...so with this biography, I will be addressing everything.”

Adnan Sami has lent his voice to numerous Bollywood hits, including popular tracks like Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob, Aye Udi Udi Udi, Gela Gela Gela' and Bhar Do Jholi Meri, among others.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Adnan Sami, Begum Naureen Sami Khan
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
What Is Shraddha Kapoor's Name In Stree 2? Director Amar Kaushik Opens Up
Adnan Sami's Mother Dies At 77: "We Are Overtaken By Profound Grief"
Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone's Absence At <i>Singham Again</i> Trailer Launch: "She's Busy With Baby. <i>Mera</i> Duty <i>Raat Me Hain</i>"
Next Article
Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone's Absence At Singham Again Trailer Launch: "She's Busy With Baby. Mera Duty Raat Me Hain"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com