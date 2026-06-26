Singer Adam Lambert Slams Toxic Masculinity Among Gay Men: "People Are So Afraid"

Singer Adam Lambert has called out toxic masculinity among the LGBTQ+ community. During a chat with British podcast host Josh Smith, the popstar made fun of the different labels used to stereotype gay men.



Lambert said he was once labelled a “twink”. Other terms like “bear” and "queen" were also used for him in the past. The singer said he recently heard people call him by the moniker "king," which surprised him as it implied masculinity. "But by age alone, I'm a dad," he joked.



Lambert also talked about toxic masculinity within the queer community. "We're already dealing with our own shame around who we are — especially gay men. I think the reason why gay men get it worse than the gay women is because of toxic masculinity. It's because society expects men to act a certain way, to look a certain way, and if you don't, you're not a man or you're not enough of a man. People are so afraid," he said.



The singer opened up on his worries that gay men are afraid to be their authentic selves, as per Out magazine.



"I saw a picture the other day and I was, like, 'Geez, they all look the same.' I get a little freaked out by that scene. I'm, like, 'Does anybody wanna look different? Does anybody wanna express something that's singular, that's their own thing to help them stand apart from everybody?' People don't want to stick out. They don't want to look weird. Isn't that kind of boring?" he stated.



The Queen vocalist stressed on the importance of staying strong and optimistic, despite the hateful rhetoric being spread online about the LGBTQ+ community.



Adam Lambert said while the situation today may seem "scary” and “frustrating”, things would get better soon.



Adam Lambert's New Album



Lambert will release his sixth solo studio album, Adam, on July 10 via his More is More label, with distribution by The Orchard. He gave a glimpse into the 12-track collection with the single Eat U Alive in May, Billboard reported.



This is the first album by Lambert since he made his Broadway debut in 2024 with the Tony-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and put out the single I Don't Care Much.