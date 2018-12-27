Simmba Preview: Aala Re Aala Ranveer Singh Aala. Can't. Keep. Calm

Ranveer Singh in Simmba (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Ranveer Singh plays a corrupt cop named Sangram Bhalerao Ajay Devgn has a cameo appearance as Bajirao Singham in Simmba Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty

Aaaand it's almost here. Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, will hit the theatres on Friday and we just can't keep calm. It one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Simmba stars Ranveer Singh as a corrupt cop named Sangram Bhalerao. However, Sangram Bhalerao transforms after an untoward incident. Sara is paired opposite Ranveer. Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty, best-known for his Golmaal and Singham films series. Trust Rohit Shetty to make a masala entertainer with full of action. (Isn't it?). Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana also star in the film. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has a cameo appearance as Bajirao Singham in Simmba.

Watch the trailer of Simmba here.

Speaking about the theme and plot of Simmba, Sara Ali Khan earlier told news agency IANS, "The film is addressing the issue and that is my favourite part in the film. In a Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty film, the audience is going to expect high energy, entertainment and flying cars. Yes, those elements are there but then it comes to the real social message."

Simmba is Ranveer's first film after his wedding to Deepika Padukone in November. On Tuesday, Ranveer's family watched Simmba with Karan Johar (the film's producer) and his team members.

Asked about what Deepika told Ranveer after watching Simmba, he said, "She is very proud of me and as well as Rohit (Shetty) sir. She gave so many compliments to Rohit sir. So, I felt that should praise me as well," reports IANS.

For Sara Ali Khan, Simmba is her second film. She made her Bollywood debut this month with Kedarnath.

(With IANS inputs)