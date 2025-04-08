<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Second Monday Result Of Salman Khan's Film

Salman Khan's Sikandar didn't turn out his lucky charm at the box office as the film continues to struggle to score big numbers. The film, which released on March 30, minted Rs 1.75 crore on Monday (April 7), taking the total to Rs 104.25 crore. Sikandar crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on 8th day of its release.

Salman Khan's film opened its box office collection with Rs 26 crore. On Eid, it minted Rs 29 crore. After Eid, the film saw a huge slump in its earnings on April 1, minting only Rs 19.5 crore. The downward trend continued over the weekdays. On Friday (April 4), the film earned Rs 3.5 crore, showing a 41.67 % slump at the box office collection.

Over the last weekend, Sikandar did slightly better in comparison with its weekdays' business. But it was not enough to pull off a film, made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

The poor performances of big-budget Hindi films in theatres initiated a conversation around the "dying" state of Bollywood. Needless to say, Salman Khan's Sikandar would add more fuel to the ongoing chatter. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which smashed records after records in December 2024, earned Rs 27 crore (Hindi) on 9th day of its release.

The numbers of Pushpa 2 were impacted after Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with a stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. However, Pushpa 2 is way ahead of Sikandar from the beginning.

Sikandar marked Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first collaboration on screen. The film also marked Salman Khan's first project with AR Murugadoss, who previously directed Aamir Khan in the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini.

Sikandar marked Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first collaboration on screen. The film also marked Salman Khan's first project with AR Murugadoss, who previously directed Aamir Khan in the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini.

The movie has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.