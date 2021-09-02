Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss Friend Shefali Jariwala Writes, 'One Day We Shall Meet Again'

Shefali Jariwala shared this photo with Sidharth Shukla. (Image courtesy: shefalijariwala )

Highlights "Rest in peace my friend," wrote Shefali for Sidharth Shukla

"I know you are in a better place," she added

"Gone too soon," she wrote in her post

"One day we shall meet again," wrote Shefali Jariwala in a heart-wrenching post for friend and actor Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. Sidharth, 40, and Shefali Jariwala became good friends in Bigg Boss 13 house, where they entered as contestants in 2019. The duo often supported each other in tasks and arguments with other contestants in the house. Shefali Jariwala was also one of the first few celebs who met Sidharth Shukla's family at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Sharing a picture of herself hugging Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss house, the actress wrote: "Rest in peace my friend...I know you are in a better place and one day we shall meet again...#gonetoosoon" and added a broken heart icon.

See Shefali Jariwala's emotional post for Sidharth Shukla here:

A few hours after Sidharth Shukla's death, Shefali Jariwala and some other Bigg Boss 13 contestants like Arti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rahul Mahajan and Hindustani Bhau were also spotted at Sidharth Shukla's residence.

Devoleena, Arti, Shefali and Hindustani Bhau outside Sidharth Shukla's house in Mumbai.

Sidharth Shukla suffered a heart attack this morning, after which he was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. A panel of three doctors will conduct a post-mortem.

The actor was known for featuring in TV shows like Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte and Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi and movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Apart from Bigg Boss, Shefali Jariwala is also known for featuring in the remix versions of the songs Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar and Maal Bhari Aahe, as well as in Meet Bros' music video Pyaar Humaayn Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya. She has also participated in various television dance reality shows like Boogie Woogie and Nach Baliye 5.