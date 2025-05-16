A <i>Vvan - Force of the Forrest</i> Update: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Gets A Release Date

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Folk thriller movie Vvan - Force of the Forrest to release on May 15, 2026. Sidharth Malhotra stars in the film, directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra Tamannaah Bhatia also features in the cast of the upcoming adventure film.

Folk thriller movie Vvan - Force of the Forrest, headlined by actor Sidharth Malhotra, will make its debut in Indian theatres on May 15, 2026, the makers announced on Friday.

The project, which hails from Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd and The Viral Fever (TVF), will be directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra of web series Panchayat fame.

"The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on 15th May, 2026! Get ready for the big screen adventure!" Balaji Telefilms posted on its official social media handles.

Vvan - Force of the Forrest also stars actor Tamannaah Bhatia.

The movie, which was earlier scheduled for release on Chhath Puja 2025, is the first project between Balaji Telefilms and TVF after they announced a creative partnership in 2023.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)