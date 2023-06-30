Cloudy With A Chance Of Sidharth Malhotra Cheer - See His 'Weather Forecast'

Sidharth Malhotra shared this happy picture. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is a breath of fresh air on social media. The actor always believes in keeping it real with his fans. From updates of his professional milestones to glimpses into his personal life, the star always keeps his Instagram timeline light and fun. A case in point is his latest upload. In the image, the actor is seen dressed in a green T-shirt and is holding a yellow umbrella in his hand. Needless to say, Sidharth Malhotra looks handsome as always in the photo. In the caption, he wrote, “Weather forecast- don't forget to carry your brightest umbrella.” He also added the hashtag #Baarish. Also, don't miss the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from his film Baar Baar Dekho that he added in the background.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra, who married Kiara Advani earlier this year, played the doting husband and shared a heartfelt review of his wife's new release, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Sharing a still of the actress from the film, he wrote, “A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my heart. Kiara Advani, so happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance." He further wrote, "Kudos to you and the entire team - Kartik Aaryan, Nadiadwala Grandson #SatyaPremKiKatha."

Reacting to his note, Kiara wrote, "Thank you, my love."

Screenshot of Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram story.

As mentioned above, the couple got married earlier this year in February. Sharing an image from their dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, the stars announced, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead,” quoting a dialogue from their much-loved film Shershaah.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be making his web series debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. He will also be seen with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the show. Additionally, he will also be seen in Yodha, with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.