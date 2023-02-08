Sidharth Malhotra Is 'Coming With His Dulhan' Kiara Advani To Delhi. Pic Courtesy: Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra shared this picture. (courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first public appearance at Jaisalmer airport a while ago. Now, ace designer Manish Malhotra has treated the fans to a new picture from the airport. Along with an adorable image, the designer has shared an update that Sidharth and Kiara are going to Delhi (Sidharth belongs to Delhi). In the picture-perfect frame, Sidharth holds Kiara in his arms as they pose for the camera in black outfits. Sharing the post, Manish wrote, "Dulha (groom) coming home with his Dulhan (bride) #Delhi."

Take a look below:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 at the luxury resort Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sharing the dreamy wedding pictures, the couple wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai (Now we are permanently booked). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." For the wedding, both Kiara and Sidharth wore Manish Malhotra outfits. The bride wore a lehenga in hues of empress rose. On the other hand, Sidharth opted for a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre.

Check out the posts below:

Later Manish Malhotra also shared a similar picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Lots and lots of Love and blessings to the beautiful couple. Mrs and Mr Malhotra."

Take a look below:

The wedding was attended by their family and friends, including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and the actor's wife Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Juhi Chawla with husband Jay Mehta.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have worked together in the film Shershaah.